2 realistic signings Blackburn Rovers should make before the September 1st deadline

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a sensational start to the Championship season under new head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Wins over QPR, Swansea and West Brom mean that Rovers are the only club to have claimed victory in all three of their Championship games since the start of the campaign.

But while that has higlighted the undoubted promise within this side, a quiet summer transfer window that has seen just three players arrive at Ewood Park, means the club are badly lacking the squad depth required to maintain that success throughout the season.

As a result, it seems clear there is still plenty of business for the club to do in terms of recruitment this summer, and we’ve taken a look at two realistic signings Blackburn should be looking to make in the coming weeks, right here.

Lewis Grabban

A major factor in the collapse of Blackburn’s push for a play-off place in the second half of last season, was the lack of an alternative regular goalscorer, as Ben Brereton-Diaz struggled for form and fitness.

As a result, the fact that they have not signed since the departure of Adam Armstrong last summer, means that may be a position they need to look into over the next few weeks, and Lewis Grabban could be one that is well worth considering.

Given he is a free agent following his departure from Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, this could be an affordable deal for Rovers, and with 12 goals in 32 Championship games last season, he could still make an impact at this level.

With Grabban now 34-years-old, this could also provide the useful short-term cover that Blackburn need upfront, to allow young Jack Vale the chance to go out on loan and get the EFL experience he perhaps needs, to be ready to make an impact for Tomasson’s side at some point further down the line.

Cyrus Christie

The injury picked up by new signing Callum Brittain during Blackburn’s 2-1 win over West Brom on Saturday, arguably exposed the club’s need to add a second right-back to their ranks this summer.

With Brittain out of action, Rovers were forced to turn to central midfielder John Buckley as a makeshift right-back, which not only left them more exposed down that flank, but also cost them an influential figure in the centre of the park.

That may have been different had Joe Rankin-Costello not been featuring for the Under 21s on the same day, but he too was not initially a natural in that position. Indeed, he too has endured injury problems that saw him struggle to find his best form while in and out of the side last season, meaning for Christie could be well worth considering for Rovers.

His Championship experience and ability to get forward means he would likely fit in well with Tomasson’s side, and since Brittain is likely to start when fit, a free agent such as the 29-year-old could suit Rovers more than a loan signing in that position, who would carry more expectation to play from a parent club.