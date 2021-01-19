2 realistic scenarios that Nottingham Forest won’t want to happen in the next two weeks of the transfer window

It has been a fairly quiet transfer window for Nottingham Forest thus far, particularly compared to that of in the summer.

Forest brought in 14 new players over the course of the summer window, with Chris Hughton having to get to grips with a rather inflated squad as quickly as possible.

Fast forward three months, and Forest have started to turn a corner under the 62-year-old. They are currently embarking on a run of seven games in all competitions and have won their last three games.

Of course, they aren’t out of danger just yet and sit only six points clear of the relegation zone, however there is a growing notion that Forest will not be anywhere near there come the end of the season.

This month, Chris Hughton will be keen to add one or two fresh faces to his squad. Attacking reinforcements are likely to be made, if all goes to plan.

What if things don’t go to plan, though? Here, we take a look at two realistic transfer scenarios Forest will not want to see happen in the final two weeks of the window.

Interest in Joe Worrall

Since returning from a broken foot, Worrall has been a hugely important player under Chris Hughton.

The defender has started the last 11 games under Hughton, and has started to form an impressive understanding alongside Scott McKenna.

Worrall has been attracting interest from Burnley of late, though, and his performances in recent weeks may tempt the Clarets into submitting a bid before the transfer deadline.

On the contrary, his performances of late give Forest ammunition to demand a much higher fee for the defender, who is under contract until 2024.

Losing Worrall would be a big blow, though, given the way he has performed since returning from a spell on the sidelines. He’s a natural leader, and a massive player for the Reds.

Leaving things too late

Forest learnt the hard way back in October as they missed out on the signing of Kamil Grosicki.

Grosicki looked set to arrive at the City Ground from West Brom, but the relevant paperwork was submitted to the EFL 21 seconds after the transfer deadline, and a move was rejected.

It’s unknown as to whether Grosicki would have made a definitive impact at Forest, but it was a player who they were keen on and a target they missed out on.

Forest cannot afford to face any repeat of that this month. If they are looking to add a winger to their squad before the deadline and they end up missing out, then it would leave them light heading into what will be a crucial second half of the season.