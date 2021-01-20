2 realistic scenarios that Norwich City won’t want to happen in the next two weeks of the transfer window

Things are looking good for Norwich City right now.

Sitting top of the Championship table, eight points clear of the play-off places, the Canaries are in a strong position to secure a quick return to the Premier League this season.

But with plenty of time remaining in the January transfer window, there is still scope for certain scenarios to play out, that could make life significantly harder for Daniel Farke and his side between now and the end of this season.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two such incidents that could play out in what remains of the January transfer window, that Norwich will no doubt be desperate to avoid to help maintain their chances of promotion.

Arsenal sign Emi Buendia

The big concern for Norwich this month, will no doubt revolve around Emiliano Buendia.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentine across the course of the transfer window, and it would be a big loss for the Canaries if the Gunners were to get their man.

Buendia has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 20 league appearances in all competitions for Norwich so far this season, so his attacking influence would be a major miss if he was to make a move to the Emirates Stadium, so it is perhaps no surprise reports are claiming the Canaires have slapped a £50million price tag on the 24-year-old.

Who did Norwich sell these players to to receive their 16 record sales?

1 of 16 Jonny Howson? Derby Birmingham Stoke Middlesbrough

They fail to sign some goalkeeping cover

With Michael McGovern out injured, 18-year-old Dan Barden – who does admittedly look promising – looks to be Norwich’s main alternative option to number one Tim Krul.

The fact the Canaries have reportedly held talks with free agent Orjan Nyland suggests they are keen to sign a more experienced option, should Krul be sidelined for an extended spell, as he was earlier in the season.

However, both the club and Nyland are seemingly yet to decide if this move is right for them, and if it isn’t, then Krul’s recent injury record could put pressure on them to head into the transfer window to find some extra cover, and if they are unable to do that, it could put a fair amount of pressure on them between the posts from now until the campaign’s conclusion.