2 realistic scenarios that Millwall won’t want to happen in the next two weeks of the transfer window

Millwall are enduring a tricky period under the guidance of Gary Rowett.

Despite beating Huddersfield Town on Wednesday evening, it’s just two victories in 16 games for the Lions, who’ve gone from top-six hopefuls to flirting with relegation in less than four months.

Having said that, Rowett’s team moved nine points clear of the danger-zone following their win in Yorkshire, and will now be hoping for a strong second-half of the campaign.

But an improved run of results could depend on how much business Rowett manages to complete before the January window closes.

So, with that in mind, we look at TWO scenarios that Millwall won’t want to happen in the next two weeks…

Fail to sign another midfielder

Millwall simply need a creative player before the window slams shut.

Like last season, Jed Wallace has created more chances than any other Lions player, but the flying winger is out of form at present, and needs help.

Ryan Woods has shown glimpses, but has failed to register an assist in 22 league appearances this season, whilst the likes of Ben Thompson and Shaun Williams have been short of opportunities.

Ryan Leonard is another central midfielder who has occasionally featured higher up the pitch, although he was asked to play at right centre-back last night, but is more of a runner and hard worker than someone whose going to create, although he has managed to chip in with three assists this season.

Millwall have already been linked with the likes of Barnsley‘s Alex Mowatt and Motherwell‘s Alan Campbell in this window, so it’s clear that Rowett is keen on adding to that department.

Let Ben Thompson leave on loan

It feels appropriate saying this less than 24 hours after Thompson was handed his first start since early December.

But despite his outing in Yorkshire against Huddersfield, the midfielder has generally struggled since suffering an injury at Derby back in December 2019 – with Leonard and Woods Rowett’s preferred midfield pair in recent months.

Despite his lack of opportunities, Thompson has already shown his capabilities at Championship level, and with Billy Mitchell only recently returning from a long-term injury and Williams focusing more on the coaching side of the game, Thompson isn’t someone the Lions should be letting leave this month.