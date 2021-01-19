2 realistic scenarios that Middlesbrough won’t want to happen in the next two weeks of the transfer window

The January transfer window is in full flow but with two weeks remaining there’s plenty of work for clubs to do.

That certainly applies to Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough.

The Teessiders have aspirations of pushing themselves into the play-off spots but on current form it seems that a couple of shrewd additions may be needed to get them into the top six.

But while Middlesbrough will be hoping to strengthen in the next couple of weeks there’s every chance that things might not go in their favour.

Here are two realistic scenarios that Warnock will not want to face in the coming weeks.

No attacking reinforcements signed

It’s seen as a top priority for Neil Warnock this month but Middlesbrough could struggle if they don’t pull it off.

The club have been linked with numerous players such as Yannick Bolasie, Jack Clarke and Famara Diedhiou but so far no attacking players have joined the club this month.

Deals will be hard to pull off but there’s a feeling that the Teessiders will lack the needed quality to last the pace unless they manage to add another player or two in offensive areas.

An unexpected offer for a key first team player

Strengthening is the name of the game this month but Middlesbrough’s form this season won’t have gone unnoticed.

Several players have put in incredibly consistent performances so far this term with the likes of Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Anfernee Dijksteel and George Saville among those to thrive under Neil Warnock.

Marcus Tavernier has already been linked with a move to the Premier League and Neil Warnock will just be praying that his tight-knit squad is not dismantled before the end of the month.