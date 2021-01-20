2 realistic scenarios that Cardiff City won’t want to happen in the next two weeks of the transfer window

Cardiff City have been extremely busy in the opening few weeks of the transfer window, with Neil Harris making moves for several players of late in order to bolster his existing squad.

Max Watters has joined from Crawley Town, whilst the club have also completed the signing of Crewe’s Perry Ng with Bournemouth’s Jack Simpson appearing set to follow after the Welsh club’s bid for the player was accepted in recent days.

Meanwhile the likes of Joe Day have departed for pastures new as the Bluebirds seek to make room for their new recruits before the window slams shut at the end of January.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Striker, 66 games, 23 goals. George Andrews Adrian Alston Darren Adams Bryn Allen

Here, we take a look at TWO realistic scenarios that Cardiff City won’t want to happen in the next two weeks of the transfer window…

They won’t want to lose Josh Murphy

The winger has been in and out of the team under Harris of late, prompting reports to surface that the likes of Derby County, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in taking the player on loan this month.

Cardiff will be keen to hold onto Murphy as he provides good cover for the likes of Junior Hoilett and Harry Wilson on the flanks.

With only one year now remaining on his current contract however, there are no guarantees over the 25-year-old’s long-term future with the Bluebirds.

Not losing Murphy this month could prove to be some of the club’s best business as he still has something to offer in a blue shirt.

They’ll be keen for Junior Hoilett to sign a new deal

Talks are said to ongoing over a new deal for the Canadian winger who has largely failed to show his best form this term for the Championship club.

There has been murmurs of potential interest from the MLS in the player’s services, however no offers have been forthcoming for the experienced attacker.

Time is of the essence if Cardiff are to secure the player’s signature for a longer period of time, with the 30-year-old now able to discuss terms with foreign clubs due to his current deal with the Bluebirds expiring in six months.

On his day Hoilett can be one of the best wide players in the league and for that reason the club will be keen to nail him to a new contract in the not too distant future.