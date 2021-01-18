2 realistic scenarios that Barnsley won’t want to see happen in the next two weeks of the transfer window

Barnsley are enjoying a good season and things are looking positive under Valerien Ismael.

Ismael has arrived and taken the Oakwell club forwards rather than backwards after Gerhard Struber’s spell as manager.

Despite a 2-0 defeat to Swansea City over the weekend, the Tykes still sit 10th in the table, which, in truth, is an outstanding achievement for a side that scraped to survival last season.

The worry for Barnsley flying high in the Championship is that there key players might get picked up by rivals. It’s happened before in 2017, when Conor Hourihane and James Bree were headline names to depart.

So, with that in mind, we look at TWO scenarios that Barnsley fans will not want to see develop in the next two weeks…

Callum Styles to Brentford

Styles has been outstanding this season for Barnsley and is a key player under Ismael.

He’s scored twice and registered three assists in the Championship this season and, unfortunately, that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Interest from Brentford is there and the worst case scenario facing Barnsley this month is losing the 20-year-old to their promotion-chasing rivals across the division.

It really would be a disappointing blow.

Alex Mowatt to leave

Football Insider have been reporting that Barnsley have set Mowatt’s price at £1.2m this January.

Their skipper’s future is always a talking point, which is particularly the case when there’s a deal on the table that expires in the coming summer.

The 25-year-old has four goals and two assists to his name this season and has been a driving force for Ismael from the midfield.

Him leaving – and he won’t be short of suitors in the Championship – would be tough to overcome.