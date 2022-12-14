2 realistic loan signings Swansea City could consider next month

Swansea City are now six games without a win after their 1-0 defeat to Norwich City last time out.

Whilst they are still in a decent position, with Russell Martin’s side sitting tenth and just three points away from the play-offs, the recent run has served as a timely reminder that they need to improve.

Therefore, the January window is arguably coming at just the right time. We know the Swans won’t be big spenders in the New Year but it does give them a chance to make a few additions.

And, they are sure to target the loan market, where they will hope Martin’s reputation as a forward thinking coach can help.

Here we look at TWO realistic temporary signings they should be trying to make…

Nathaniel Chalobah

Currently at Fulham, the defensive midfielder has barely featured this season and he did himself no favours by picking up a red card in a rare start he was given against Newcastle in October.

Since then, Chalobah hasn’t played once, suggesting Marco Silva has lost trust in the player, who wasn’t a regular anyway.

So, a loan move could suit the player and he would bring a composure and quality to the Swans side, whilst he is tactically flexible to fulfil different roles for Martin.

Cameron Archer

Admittedly, this won’t be easy, as virtually every Championship club would be interested in the Aston Villa striker, who is sure to be available.

But, this is where Martin could help. His reputation as a coach for developing players, combined with the style of play, means Villa may see this as a good destination for their highly-rated talent.

In terms of what he offers, the Swans need a prolific number nine and whilst they have Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, adding someone like Archer is only going to make the team even better.