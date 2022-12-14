2 realistic loan signings Sunderland could consider next month

Sunderland will be hoping to respond as quickly as possible following their 2-1 defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Monday, a disappointing loss considering they had the home advantage at the Stadium of Light.

Amad Diallo’s penalty in the 19th minute looked to have put the Black Cats in the driving seat – but Jed Wallace proved to be a game-changer with the winger playing a part in Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike’s second-half strikes to secure a much-needed win for the away side.

This result just goes to show that Tony Mowbray’s men aren’t quite perfect yet – and that there’s probably work to be done in the transfer window if they want to give themselves the best chance of being in the top six at the end of the campaign.

Ross Stewart is one man they will be desperate to hold on to – but Mowbray will also be focusing on incomings considering the fact this will be his first transfer window as manager of the Wearside outfit.

With the Black Cats only using up three loan spots during the summer window with the additions of Diallo, Ellis Simms and Edouard Michut, they can add a further two to their matchday squad if they wished.

And with this in mind, we take a look at two players they could realistically bring in on loan.

Lamare Bogarde

Although the 18-year-old often operates in central defence, he has also played in midfield many times before and you feel this is someone who could be a valuable player to the Black Cats’ cause.

The defence needs slightly more protection from its midfield and Bogarde could be a real defensive asset to have in the middle of the park for the Black Cats, helping to break up attacks and stifle their opponents’ momentum.

The midfield area is one that definitely needs to be looked at in January despite the fact they have options there – and you would back Bogarde to be a real asset considering Mowbray’s track record of developing young players.

And the teenager’s presence won’t just help to maximise Dan Neil’s performance levels with the Dutchman’s potential arrival creating more competition in that department – but it may also allow others like Abdoullah Ba to go out on loan.

They may face a battle with West Brom and Norwich City if they want to secure the Aston Villa youngster though.

Evan Ferguson

More orthodox forward options are arguably needed at the Stadium of Light, giving Mowbray the option to play two up top at times and that could be useful considering how effective Stewart and Simms could be as a partnership.

Amad Diallo and Jewison Bennette may be other options at their disposal – but they can operate out wide too and the latter could potentially benefit from a temporary spell away from Wearside to guarantee himself game minutes.

Considering how good he looked for Costa Rica at times in Qatar though, he will want to be regularly involved and the addition of Ferguson will only help to create more competition in the forward area.

Already scoring in the Carabao Cup for Brighton earlier this season, the Republic of Ireland international will fancy his chances of thriving at a senior level and the Black Cats could potentially enter the race for him.

With Mowbray playing a part in the development of Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke – the Seagulls may be keen to see Ferguson ply his trade at Sunderland for the remainder of the season.