2 realistic loan signings Stoke City could consider next month

Alex Neil will be looking forward to the January transfer window as it’ll give him a chance to try and reshape his Stoke City squad.

The Potters are not having the season that they would have hoped for and as we reach the halfway point in the campaign this month, it’s clear there is a lot of work to do.

Neil will have a good idea of where he wants to improve his squad now, though, and he gets his first big chance to do exactly that in January, with the latest transfer window.

Here, we look at two players who they could realistically sign on loan…

Lyle Taylor

If Nottingham Forest do not sell Taylor straight up this coming transfer window, then a loan deal is going to be something that they would surely consider.

A number of Championship clubs would likely take Taylor on giving his goal-scoring abilities at this level, and that is something Stoke should consider too.

They need more goals to get them up the league table and it just remains to be seen if Alex Neil is interested in such a move.

Cody Drameh

Leeds might be looking to sell Drameh, at which point this potential loan deal becomes difficult, but if they do sanction just a loan exit for him then Stoke should be among the clubs in the queue.

Drameh should be playing regularly and he is absolutely good enough to be doing so in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stoke would benefit hugely from his powerful running up and down the pitch and it might inject some fresh impetus into the side.