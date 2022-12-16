2 realistic loan signings Sheffield Wednesday could consider next month

As League One closes in on the halfway stage of the 2022-23 season, there are three teams that have pulled away from the pack as automatic promotion protagonists.

One of those is Sheffield Wednesday, who are currently battling it out with Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town right now to be at the summit of the league at Christmas.

The Owls failed to make it back to the Championship at the first time of asking last season after losing out in the play-offs to Sunderland, but they are in a good position under Darren Moore now to make a comeback.

A whole host of new faces arrived at Hillsborough over the summer to bolster Darren Moore’s squad, but there is perhaps the need for one or two more faces in the upcoming January transfer window.

The loan market is perhaps Moore’s best chance of adding to his options – let’s look at TWO players that could be helpful to Wednesday’s promotion push in the second half of the season.

Tom Cannon

The only position that Wednesday perhaps need to strengthen massively in the January window is in the final third.

Callum Paterson has been linked with a return to Hearts, and if that is allowed to happen then Moore should be in the market for another striker.

Someone who would offer something different to the likes of Michael Smith, Lee Gregory and Josh Windass is Cannon, who is an out-and-out striker at Everton who can do a bit of everything.

The 19-year-old has scored 11 times for Everton’s under-21’s side in 15 appearances in both the Premier League 2 competition and also the EFL Trophy, with his form in that age group earning him senior debuts in the Premier League and EFL Cup.

Cannon has been linked with a number of EFL clubs before the transfer window opens, and one of those is Wednesday – if they can win the race for his services then expect Cannon to prove he has an eye for goal at senior level.

Reyes Cleary

If not Cannon, then another potential addition could be Cleary.

Whilst not currently playing for a Premier League club, the West Brom attacker was watched by some major European clubs last season when firing in the goals for the Baggies at youth level.

He departed the club briefly over the summer, presumably to try and get a deal at one of those outfits, but he returned to sign a professional contract in August and has since been on fire in the under-21’s Premier League, scoring 11 times in seven matches.

With Daryl Dike returning to fitness following a lengthy injury layoff, Cleary is not going to get game-time just yet at The Hawthorns – so Sheffield Wednesday could be a great fit for his short-term future.