2 realistic loan signings Sheffield United could consider next month

Sheffield United made plenty of use of the loan market during the summer transfer window.

Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee, Brighton’s Reda Khadra and Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark all completed temporary moves to Bramall Lane before the market closed at the end of September.

As a result, it may be no huge surprise if the Blades were to go down that route again in the summer, as they look to retain a squad that can maintain their spot in the Championship’s automatic promotion places.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two potential loan signings that Sheffield United may want to consider targeting, when the transfer window reopens at the start of January, in less than three week’s time.

Cameron Archer

With Rhian Brewster again blighted by injury, and veteran Billy Sharp not playing regularly this season, Sheffield United could potentially benefit from some extra firepower upfront.

Having been linked with a move to Bramall Lane in the past, Archer could be one option to consider for that role. The striker excelled on loan with Preston last season so can certainly make an impact in the Championship, and having struggled for game time with Aston Villa during the current campaign, a loan move would seem to make sense come January.

Indeed, with a number of their Championship rivals being linked with the 21-year-old, it would be a big coup for the Blades if they secured his services, and one that, given it would prevent those other sides from strengthening, could boost their own promotion chances.

James Hill

With Jack O’Connell still injured, and Clark himself struggling for fitness this season, the Blades could arguably benefit from some extra central defensive options, to allow them to maintain their three-at-the-back system.

One option who could be worth considering in that scenario is Hill, who joined Bournemouth from Fleetwood in January, but has still yet to make his Premier League debut for the Cherries.

That could mean that the 20-year-old could benefit from a loan spell to get game time under his belt, and having impressed considerably in League One for Fleetwood, a spell in the Championship could help him to bridge the gap to the top-flight after his quiet start to life at the Vitality Stadium from a first-team perspective.