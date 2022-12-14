2 realistic loan signings QPR could consider next month

With Neil Critchley having been confirmed as Michael Beale’s successor at Loftus Road, Queens Park Rangers can now really begin to look forward to the rest of the season.

Albeit in terrible form, Critchley takes over a side in a decent league position, with the R’s currently 9th in the Championship and just three points outside of the play-off places.

Whilst their season so far has been decent, though, Critchley may want to strengthen his squad and put his own stamp on the side when the January transfer window opens next month.

One way to do that, of course, is by using the loan market – something the club have already utilised well this season bringing in Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird, for example.

With that in mind, below, we’ve came up with two realistic loan signings the club could consider targeting next month.

Evan Ferguson

News today that Michael Beale may come in for Lyndon Dykes in January, Macauley Bonne barely featuring so far this season, and the fact that Sinclair Armstrong is still only young could mean there is a need for a further forward in January.

As such, Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson could be a good option.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

The young striker has been linked with a number of Championship sides ahead of the January window, with Brighton set to allow him to leave temporarily.

Ferguson lacks experience, but having recently made his Republic of Ireland international debut, he is clearly a talented prospect.

Cameron Archer

If the R’s wanted someone slightly more proven than Evan Ferguson, or just a different kind of forward – one that will get in behind the defence – Cameron Archer would be a great option.

It is expected that the Aston Villa forward will head out on loan in January, with reports that he is hoping to do so having recently surfaced.

There are bound to be several clubs interested, with a few names already in contention, but Critchley may have an advantage in the race were he to join it, having worked briefly with Archer at Aston Villa this season as Steven Gerrard’s assistant.

Archer’s eight direct goal contributions in 20 Championship appearances suggest he will be a fantastic addition for somebody this January – why not let that be QPR?