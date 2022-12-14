2 realistic loan signings Preston North End could consider next month

Preston North End look set to head into the January transfer window in a strong position in the Championship table.

The Lilywhites have three matches yet before the mid-season market opens, but currently they sit in sixth position in the second tier, which considering the budgets of some other clubs below them is a job well done by Ryan Lowe so far this season.

Lowe wasn’t exactly backed heavily in the summer, with just one fee being paid – to Newcastle United for Freddie Woodman – with the rest of their incoming deals being loans and free agents.

North End’s squad is probably two players short going into January, that being a right wing-back and another striker, and with the loan market perhaps being their best chance of signings next month, let’s look at TWO players that Lowe could opt for.

Cameron Archer

The main target of course is going to be Archer following his fantastic spell in the second half of the 2021-22 season at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites gave Archer his first taste of EFL action and he scored seven times for the club, but after a summer of chasing and waiting, the decision was made by then-Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard to keep the young forward in his Premier League squad.

He has barely featured though in recent months and it is expected that new manager Unai Emery will let him out on loan should he be able to get his hands on a new striker himself.

Archer’s brother Jordan has already claimed that Deepdale would be his younger sibling’s number one destination for a loan move, but that decision probably rests with Villa loans manager Mile Jedinak.

Sunderland and Middlesbrough are also said to be keen, but Lowe will be hopeful that North End are the favourites to secure a deal.

Joe Gelhardt

Should Archer not be an option next month, North End need to scour out the market for alternate options, and Gelhardt could potentially fit the bill.

He has 11 Premier League appearances to his name for Leeds this season, but with Rodrigo’s form and the return of Patrick Bamford, not to mention the emergence of summer signing Wilfried Gnonto, Gelhardt’s game-time looks to be limited at best.

It’s not clear as to whether Gelhardt would be allowed to depart Elland Road temporarily, but LeedsAllOver have reported that at least one Championship club have registered an early interest, and with Gelhardt being from Liverpool, Lowe will no doubt love his character – let alone his playing abilities.