2 realistic loan signings Oxford United could consider next month

After just missing out on the play-off places in League One this campaign, Oxford United’s 2022/23 goals felt clear.

However, rather than looking like a side capable of breaking the top six, they have regressed dramatically, currently sitting 16th in the bottom half of the table as the midway point of the season approaches.

With League One rather condensed, though, the U’s do only sit six points outside of the play-off places despite their lowly standing, which means things can be turned around.

With the January window just weeks away, bringing in players via the loan market could be one way of ensuring the club’s fortunes change.

With that said, below, here at FLW, we’ve identified two players Oxford could possibly target on loan next month.

Mattie Pollock

A quick glance at Oxford’s squad depth does look as though the club could do with another central defender come the January transfer window.

If that’s the case, Watford’s Mattie Pollock could be a realistic loan option for the U’s.

The 21-year-old has made just three appearances for the Hornets this campaign and doesn’t quite look ready for Championship football just yet.

He’s shown previously he’s decent in League One though, even scooping Cheltenham’s young player of the year award when on loan with them last season.

Daniel Jebbison

A bit of fire-power up front can never go amiss, and as such, perhaps another player Oxford could consider targeting next month is Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison.

Jebbison had a spell in League One last term, scoring nine goals on loan at Burton Albion, but returned to Bramall Lane midway through the season.

He did go on to feature eight times after that, and three times this season in the Championship so far, but a run of games feels very unlikely in that United side at present.

As such, another loan move in which the 19-year-old could go and show his talent, which he has in abundance, would be good for his development and excellent for Oxford United could they pull it off.