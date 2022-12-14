2 realistic loan signings Norwich City could consider next month

Norwich City have had a positive first half of the Championship season under Dean Smith.

The Canaries are 4th in the table as we approach the halfway mark and the busy Christmas schedule that will follow.

Victory over Swansea City welcomed the team back to league action last weekend following a month-long break due to the World Cup.

Smith will be hoping his side can maintain their good first half of the campaign into 2023 as they push for promotion.

Perhaps the January transfer window will help him to improve the squad for the remainder of the season.

Here are two potential loan moves that Norwich could consider next month…

Lamare Bogarde

The Aston Villa defender has been linked with a move to Norwich, who face competition from West Brom to secure the youngster.

Bogarde will know Smith well from his time as manager at Villa Park, which may swing any potential decision towards Norwich’s favour.

An extra defensive signing could help secure Smith’s backline, with the likes of Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley both performing well in the absence of Andew Omobamidele at the weekend.

Adding some competition could provide an even healthier set of options for Smith, and could be the experience that Bogarde needs to establish himself at senior level.

Cody Drameh

The future of Drameh is very much up in the air as we head into the January transfer window, with the Championship side one of several linked to his signature.

The Leeds United full back has yet to make much of an impression at Elland Road, but was impressive while out on loan last season with Cardiff City.

If the defender did depart at the turn of the year, then another temporary exit for Carrow Road could be a very strong option.

While the Canaries face stiff competition from the likes of West Ham, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, who are seeking a more permanent arrangement, perhaps a loan move might be more enticing for Leeds to agree to.