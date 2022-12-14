2 realistic loan signings Millwall could consider next month

Millwall will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship this weekend when they head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

Following a defeat at the hands of Sunderland and a draw with Wigan Athletic, the Lions have slipped down to seventh in the second-tier standings.

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see whether Millwall manager Gary Rowett opts to bolster his squad.

By nailing his recruitment, Rowett could potentially bolster his side’s chances of securing a place in the play-offs.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with Luton, we have decided to take a look at two realistic loan signings Millwall could consider next month.

Check them out below…

Cameron Archer

When you consider that Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe have only scored a combined total of six goals for Millwall this season, it could be argued that they may find it beneficial to strengthen their options in the striker position in January.

A player who ought to be on Millwall’s radar is Cameron Archer who has recently been linked with moves to Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

During the previous campaign, the 21-year-old managed to show some real signs of promise in the Championship during a loan spell at Preston North End as he provided eight direct goal contributions in 20 appearances.

If Aston Villa are willing to sanction another temporary exit for Archer, Millwall should consider entering the race for his signature as he certainly possesses the talent required to succeed in this division.

Sam Surridge

If Millwall are unable to convince Archer to make the switch to The Den, they should line up Sam Surridge as an alternative option.

During the current campaign, Surridge has been limited to just one start in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest due to the presence of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Providing that Forest are willing to sanction a loan move for the forward next month, he could potentially prove to be a good addition to Millwall’s squad.

While representing the Reds in the Championship last season, Surridge scored seven goals and chipped in with two assists for his team-mates as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.76.

By replicating this output in a Millwall shirt, the 24-year-old could potentially help them achieve their goal of securing a top-six finish.

