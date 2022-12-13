2 realistic loan signings Luton Town could consider next month

Luton Town started the Rob Edwards era with a 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough at the weekend and will be hoping to return to winning ways when they welcome Millwall to Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

The Hatters currently sit 13th in the second tier standings but are only a mere four points from the play-off positions.

The January transfer window is now right around the corner and the loan market is seemingly more of an option under the new boss than it was when Nathan Jones was in charge.

Here, we take a look at two loan signings the Hatters could make when January opens its doors…

Bashir Humphreys

Bolstering their back line will be a priority at Kenilworth Road, with several defensive injuries meaning that the Hatters are currently short of options.

The likes of Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts are all currently missing from Luton’s backline, with the Bedfordshire club losing Kal Naismith and Peter Kioso in the summer.

One player that the Hatters could consider is 19-year-old Chelsea centre-back Bashir Humphreys, with the Cobham graduate a good carrier of the ball whilst he is dominant in both his aerial and ground duels.

Accumulating good experience in Premier League 2 and the UEFA Youth League, he has also been involved with the club’s senior set up.

An exciting prospect, a move to Luton could be the next best step for him.

Shea Charles

Shea Charles is another really exciting prospect who has a very good future ahead of him, with the 19-year-old a holding midfielder who ticks a lot of boxes.

Tenacious and determined out of possession, yet composed and elegant on the ball, the young midfielder could be a real hit at Kenilworth Road.

Adding a holding midfielder could rank quite high up on Edwards’ priority list, with Henri Lansbury’s injury limiting options in a holding midfield position.

Charles is very highly rated within the Manchester City academy, whilst he has already represented Northern Ireland on a number of occasions at senior level.