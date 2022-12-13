2 realistic loan signings Huddersfield Town could consider next month

We are nearly at the halfway mark of the Championship season, and by that point the fortunes of the club at the foot of the table is always predicted to be grim.

That club this year looks likely to be Huddersfield Town, who after 21 matches have accumulated just 19 points and have had two different managers since Carlos Corberan’s summer resignation.

Mark Fotheringham has since taken over from Danny Schofield, who was Corberan’s initial successor, but he has struggled to arrest the club’s poor run of form.

Reinforcements for the playing squad are no doubt needed in the upcoming January transfer window – let’s look at TWO individuals who could be realistic and quality enough to make a difference at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Finley Burns

Huddersfield have struggled with injuries defensively in recent months, with Matty Pearson still not back fit and Yuta Nakayama ruled out for the season with an achilles rupture.

Luke Mbete, on loan from Man City, isn’t particularly fancied by Fotheringham, but they could potentially send him back and opt for his team-mate Burns instead.

The 19-year-old, who spent time on loan at Swansea in the 2021-22 campaign, has featured 10 times this season in the under-21’s Premier League, as well as in three EFL Trophy matches and for England’s under-20’s.

He is perhaps ready for a second loan spell in the EFL – Man United’s Teden Mengi would have been an ideal player to bring in but he has suffered yet another hamstring injury recently which will probably scupper his chances of a loan deal.

Joe Gelhardt

One of Huddersfield’s other issues aside from leaking goals is scoring them – Jordan Rhodes and Danny Ward have scored just seven times between them and it’s painfully obvious that some fresh legs are needed at the top end of the pitch.

That problem could be solved if the Terriers’ West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds United agree to loan Gelhardt out – LeedsAllOver have reported that Championship sides have recently started to ask the question of the 20-year-old, who despite appearing 11 times in the Premier League this season is getting less and less game-time now due to the return of Patrick Bamford.

With Rodrigo in such good form and Wilfried Gnonto showing promise, Gelhardt’s best chance of minutes in the second half of the campaign will be a loan move away, and it’s not hard to see him in a Huddersfield shirt simply due to the proximity of where he currently is.