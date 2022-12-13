2 realistic loan signings Burnley FC could consider next month

The new-look Burnley side managed by Vincent Kompany look to be a dominant force as they sit atop the Championship close to the halfway mark of the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite how good they have been though, they could still be looking to strengthen in the January transfer market which is about to open in a few weeks time.

The Clarets currently have five loan players signed to the club, and that is the maximum amount you can have in a matchday squad – most of these are starting week in, week out but Halil Dervisoglu is the only exception.

There is a chance that Burnley could try and mutually terminate his loan – not that they have to of course – and bring a different attacker into the fold, so let’s look at TWO individuals that they could consider bringing to Turf Moor.

Cameron Archer

Burnley were reported to be interested in the Aston Villa hitman in August following last season’s successful loan stint with Preston North End, but Steven Gerrard opted to keep the youngster at Villa Park.

Archer barely featured though after that and it has been claimed that if new Villa manager Unai Emery can get another forward in in January, then Archer can depart on another temporary deal.

Despite Archer’s brother claiming that a return to PNE is his favoured destination, Villa might want him to head to the team with the best chance of promotion to the Premier League, and currently that looks likely to be Burnley.

Kemar Roofe

A man who is no stranger to scoring goals at Championship level, Roofe has endured a tough time of things so far this season at Rangers due to injuries, appearing just once in the Scottish Premiership.

But before the injuries started to creep in, the Jamaica international was prolific, scoring 34 goals in 72 appearances in his first two seasons and before a stint with Anderlecht, he had scored 30 times in 74 outings for Leeds in his final two campaigns there.

Still only 29 years of age, Roofe has a lot to offer at the top end of the pitch still when he is fully-fit, and Kompany will know all about him considering he had a stint at Anderlecht – even though their times at the club did not overlap each other.