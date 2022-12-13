2 realistic loan signings Bristol City could consider next month

Bristol City will be looking to back up their recent victory over Rotherham United by securing a positive result in their showdown with Stoke City this weekend.

An own-goal from Wes Harding and efforts from Joe Williams and Cameron Pring sealed all three points for the Robins at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Currently six points adrift of the play-off places, City could bolster their chances of challenging for a top-six finish by signing some fresh faces in January.

Providing that Nigel Pearson is able to nail his recruitment, there is a possibility that the Robins could reach new heights in the Championship in the New Year.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two realistic loan signings Bristol City could consider next month.

Check them out below…

Jan Paul van Hecke

When you consider that Bristol City have only managed to prevent their opponents from scoring in a game on six occasions in the Championship this season, they may find it beneficial to bolster their defensive options in January.

One of the players who ought to be on the club’s radar is Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender spent the previous campaign on loan at Blackburn Rovers where he produced a host of encouraging displays in the second-tier.

During the 31 appearances that he made at this level for Rovers, van Hecke completed 1.8 tackles and 3.4 clearances per game and averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.90.

Limited to just two appearances this season for Brighton, the 22-year-old may need to make another temporary move away from the Amex Stadium in order to further his development.

Koffi Djidji

If Brighton are unwilling to sanction a departure for van Hecke in January, the Robins could switch their attention to signing Koffi Djidji on loan.

A report from Sport Mediaset (as cited by Sport Witness) last month suggested that the Robins were interested in signing the defender on loan from Torino.

Fulham and Anderlecht are also believed to be interested in Djidji while Inter Milan have been touted as a potential suitor by Tuttosport (via Sempre Inter).

Whereas it may take the 29-year-old some time to adapt to life in the Championship if he secures a move to Ashton Gate, he does possess a reasonable amount of experience in Serie A and Ligue 1.

Having played 92 and 95 games in these aforementioned leagues, there is no reason why Djidji cannot eventually go on to excel in a Robins shirt.

