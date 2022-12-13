2 realistic loan signings Blackburn Rovers could consider next month

The January transfer window looks as though it will be a crucial one for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship promotion race.

Though they still sit third in the table, damaging defeats to Burnley and Preston either side of the World Cup break, have highlighted the need to further strengthen the squad when the market reopens.

However, speaking recently, head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson admitted that while he is keen to add to his side at the turn of the year, he does not expect the club to pay any fees to sign players.

As a result, it appears that Rovers may need to turn to the loan market to add to their squad at Ewood Park, come the turn of the year.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players Blackburn ought to consider potential loan moves for in January, right here.

Deniz Undav

With speculation on the future of top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz refusing to go away, and Leicester loanee George Hirst yet to really make a goalscoring impact, some extra attacking firepower may be needed for Rovers.

That could come in the form of Brighton striker Undav, with Football League World revealing recently that Blackburn are among a number of Championship clubs who have enquired about a possible loan deal for the 26-year-old, who was previously a prolific scorer in Belgium’s top-flight before joining the Seagulls.

Given the success Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra enjoyed on loan at Blackburn from Brighton last season, the Ewood Park club may be able to make a strong case to convince those at the Amex, and Undav himself, to make this move, so it could be well worth looking into.

Can you get at least 80% on this Blackburn Rovers quiz?

1 of 22 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1879 1883 1887

Connor Ronan

Midfield is another area where Blackburn have started to look somewhat stretched recently, meaning that is another position they could benefit from strengthening, and Wolves’ Connor Ronan could be a decent fit for that role.

The 24-year-old has over 150 senior appearances to his name in his career, meaning he does have the required experience to hold his own at this sort of level, but with just one brief substitute outing in the Premier League this season, may also be open to a loan move in search of the game time he needs at his age.

His most recent spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren last season also showed what he can offer going forward in terms of goals and assists, which could certainly be helpful in a team that feels like it may benefit from some more sources of firepower in the final third.