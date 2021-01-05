2 realistic Keinan Davis alternatives Stoke City should consider amid latest update

Stoke City will have to look elsewhere this transfer window in order to secure the signing of a new striker, with the news emerging today via the Sky Sports Transfer Centre that Keinan Davis is unlikely to leave Aston Villa on loan.

The powerful forward has found his game time limited under Dean Smith at Villa Park this term and has been linked with both the Potters and a number of other Championship clubs.

However it appears that the 22-year-old centre forward is now set to stay put with his club due to the fact he has become first choice back-up for Ollie Watkins up top for the Premier League side.

The ultimate 2021 Stoke City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 Stoke City won the League Cup for the first and so far only time in their history in which year? 1975 1968 1974 1972

Here, we take a look at TWO realistic Keinan Davis alternatives Stoke City should consider during this January transfer window…

Joe Pigott

The Wimbledon striker has been one of League One’s most consistent performers over the past few years and would surely be keen to make the step up to Championship level after finding his feet in the Football League once more following a short spell in non-league with Maidstone United.

With 44 goals in just over 120 games for the Dons, he has become a main focal point for most of their attacking moves and would fall into the same category of striker as Davis in terms of being able to hold the ball up and bring others into play.

Given the gravity of the ongoing global pandemic, the South London club would surely have to consider any kind of large bid for their talisman this January, with a financial strain being placed on some of the EFL’s smaller clubs.

A move for Pigott would suit Michael O’Neill’s wants and needs and certainly wouldn’t set the Potters back as much money as other targets would.

Max Watters

The Crawley Town hotshot has been one of the stories of the EFL season, after racking up 13 league goals for the Red Devils despite only arriving at the club back in October on a free transfer.

Capable of dropping deep to link up the play between the forward line and the midfield, Watters would add that extra bit of pace in behind that the Potters have lacked at times this term.

Likely to command a decent sized fee, Watters would be worth the investment due to still only being aged 21, meaning he still has his best years ahead of him in what is still a fledgling career.

With interest likely to be high in the in-form frontman, O’Neill would have to move fast if he is to snare the striker away from the club’s Championship rivals this January.