2 realistic Keane Lewis-Potter replacements Hull City should consider if he leaves this summer

Hull City have brought through, nurtured and developed their fair share of solid talents over the last few years, with Jarrod Bowen going on to thrive at West Ham for example and now Keane Lewis-Potter doing the same.

This year, their latest young talent has eight goals and three assists in 39 Championship games and has become one of the first names on their teamsheet despite being just 21-years-old.

He’s certainly proven that age is just a number and that if you are talented enough, then you are good enough irrespective of your youth and experience.

The player has led the line well and has helped keep the Tigers away from the relegation zone.

With these excellent showings though, there has unsurprisingly been interest in Lewis-Potter from afar. Both West Ham and Tottenham have been linked and it looks like a move into the top flight will be coming sooner rather than later for the attacker.

If he does end up departing in summer then, who could Hull turn to as a potential replacement?

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild – Portsmouth

The first place to look is further down the football pyramid.

There are plenty of interesting and exciting talents to be found further down the EFL and one such name who could end up as a contender to replace KLP is Hackett-Fairchild at Portsmouth.

At 24-years-old, he is slightly older than what Lewis-Potter is but he is still young enough to get even better and has already proven he can do the business in League One. With four goals and two assists in 16 starts for Pompey so far this campaign, he has already shown he can be relied upon in attack and can do the business there too.

Able to play on either wing or even centrally – as Lewis-Potter can – he would also offer Hull that extra versatility that they like from KLP.

He might not have the Championship experience to fall back on – which makes him a slight gamble – but his age, ability to play in different areas and ability to craft and create goals work in his favour.

Manuel Benson – Royal Antwerp

If Hull really want to push the boat out, look abroad for a replacement and splash a bit of cash, then Benson could be the one for the Tigers.

He ticks plenty of boxes for the club. In terms of the financial aspect and whether it is doable, Transfermarkt value him at nearly £3m. It’s a fair chunk to spend on a player who isn’t proven in England – and it could even be much higher than that based on his showings this season – but it would be worth it if he carries his form over.

He would also get a work permit and would be able to make the move to the Championship from Belgium, so that ticks another box.

In terms of his ability, he looks like he could certainly stand in and potentially do even better than Lewis-Potter.

For his current club Royal Antwerp, he has managed eight goal contributions in just 17 starts and can play on either wing too. Although he doesn’t play centrally, he has the ability to score and create plenty of chances for his teammates.

If Hull want to splash the cash after selling Lewis-Potter, then they could do a lot worse than snapping up Benson on a bargain.