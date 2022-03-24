2 realistic Flynn Downes replacements Swansea City should consider if he leaves for Leeds United this summer

Flynn Downes has featured heavily for Swansea so far this year, playing in 31 Championship games despite only being 23-years-old.

He’s been a key player for the Welsh outfit and despite managing only two goal contributions, he has helped dictate games on multiple occasions and his work-rate and defensive ability has seen him stand out for the Swans.

In fact, his showings have now caught the eye of Leeds, who are considering a move to take him to the Premier League in the summer.

If they do launch an official bid for the player, then it could leave a gaping hole in the middle of Russell Martin’s team.

If he does end up in the top flight then, who should Swansea consider as two potential replacements for the midfielder?

Lewis Travis – Blackburn Rovers

If the big money starts to be splashed around to sign Flynn Downes, then it could give the Swans a decent pot of money to throw at a replacement.

One name who might cost a pretty penny – albeit probably not extravagant amounts – is Lewis Travis at Blackburn.

The midfielder has excelled in the centre of the field for Tony Mowbray’s side so far this season and if the club end up getting into the Premier League via the play-offs, it would likely rule out any potential move from happening.

However, if Rovers stay in the second tier, then a deal could be doable.

They might have the funds to land him and his defensive ability cannot be called into question either. Travis has won 51 tackles in the league so far this season (ranking him fourth in the entire division) and his ability to read the play and break up opposition moves has been one of the best this campaign.

He would be a more than capable Downes replacement – but it all comes down to whether Blackburn will do business with a rival and if they end up in the Premier League too.

Quiz: Are these 19 Swansea City facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Swansea were founded in 1902 True False

George Dobson – Charlton Athletic

Another player who Swansea could turn to if they need a Flynn Downes replacement is George Dobson at Charlton Athletic.

Despite the Addicks floundering for most of the campaign until Johnnie Jackson took over, the 24-year-old has been one of the bright sparks for the team and has stood out throughout the season.

He’s been a mainstay in the side, making 30 league appearances, and his ability to read the game and dictate the play with his vision and hard work makes him an appealing option.

Add in the fact that he might not cost too much either – and would likely leap at the chance to try his luck a league higher – and it could be a great situation all round for the Swans.

His tackling ability (he’s won 60 this year so far, ranking him second in the entirety of the third tier) makes him defensively sound too – and Dobson would be a bargain buy for the club.