2 Reading FC youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Reading have made a steady start to the 2022/23 campaign, sitting in mid-table of the Championship.

Paul Ince is looking to change the club’s fortunes around and will be hoping for past seasons of struggle to be behind the Royals now as they try to challenge in and around the play-off picture.

The Royals have had an up-and-down campaign so far, with Ince’s side struggling to find consistency in their play, and despite the strong start to this season, results lately have seemed to slide away.

However, you have to consider that this is Ince’s first managerial job since being in charge of Blackpool in 2013, a spell that didn’t last long. Therefore, this is the former Manchester United midfielder’s first full season in charge and having to oversee a summer of ins and outs for the first time in a long time.

Reading made some sensible signings this summer, including players like Tom Ince, Shane Long, Jeff Hendrick, and Sam Hutchinson. All the players who bring a wealth of experience from this level have all played a part in Reading’s season so far.

But game time has been limited for other players, and here are two players who could do with a loan move away from the Madejski Stadium this January.

Kelvin Abrefa

The 18-year-old Ghanian was brought up from the Reading academy into the first-team setup over the summer as Ince looked to make changes to his squad.

Since the right-back moved up from the under-21s to first-team football, he has struggled to get regular game time. Abrefa has featured just twice in the Championship this season and played in the EFL Cup defeat to League Two side Stevenage.

The full-back has yet to start a game for Reading in the Championship, with both appearances in the league totalling to 34 minutes of football. This comes after the 18-year-old made just three appearances for the Royals last campaign, with the total minutes of football being 35.

Before making the move up to the first team, Abrefa was playing regular football for Reading’s under-18s and for Reading in Premier League 2. The 18-year-old has racked up 45 appearances in youth team football, and his spell in the academy has shown that Abrefa isn’t afraid to show off his versatility, having played as a centre-back, left-back, and right winger.

Perhaps the best way for Abrefa to break through into the first team is to spend the second half of the campaign on loan to get regular men’s football under his belt.

Mamadi Camara

Mamadi Camara was also brought into the first team setup in the summer just gone, and like Abrefa, he has failed to pick up regular minutes.

The 18-year-old has featured for the Royals on two occasions so far this season, one of which was a substitute appearance against Rotherham United back in August, lasting only 17 minutes. While the second appearance came in the EFL Cup, a second-half substitute saw the attacking midfielder pick up an assist in the 2-1 defeat.

Camara has been a regular for Reading in the academy setup and seemed to catch the eye of Ince and therefore, the Royals manager rewarded the midfielder with a call-up to the first team. This call up also came after the 18-year-old featured 10 times for the Royals last season, six in the Championship, and then in various cup competitions.

Just like Abrefa, Camara has also racked up appearances in the academy scene but has yet to gain regular minutes at the senior level. Therefore, a short loan in the EFL could be hugely beneficial for both Camara and Reading.