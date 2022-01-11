2 Reading FC transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Pressure is building on Reading boss Veljko Paunović, whose side are just three points above the relegation zone and were knocked out of the FA Cup by Kidderminster Harriers on the weekend.

A transfer embargo hindered the Royals in the summer but Paunović will hope to be much busier this month as he looks to strengthen his squad for a testing second half of 2021/22.

The Serbian coach suggested back in December that the club “will be active” and with that in mind, we’ve outlined two Reading transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week…

John Swift’s future

The future of Reading talisman John Swift has been a big talking point this term, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire in the summer and constant links to Leeds United.

As per The Mirror’s David Anderson, the Whites are looking to sign at least one and potentially two new central midfielders this month while journalist Alan Nixon has claimed they have £15 million to spend.

West Ham United have also been linked and The Athletic have touted him as a good fit for Burnley.

Losing Swift, who has scored eight times and provided nine assists this season, would be a massive blow for the Royals but we understand

Things can change very quickly in January, however, and the 26-year-old’s future is something to keep an eye on.

The race for Jordan Jones

Paunović made it clear that he was hoping to sign reinforcements in January and it seems Wigan Athletic winger Jordan Jones is on their radar.

According to TEAMtalk, the Royals are one of five Championship clubs keen on the 27-year-old – with Barnsley, Blackpool, Derby County, and Luton Town also in pursuit.

Jones has struggled to cement his place in Leam Richardson’s starting XI this season but it is understood the Latics are yet to make a decision over his future.

With a number of attacking players linked with a move to Wigan already in the current window, it may be a case of getting one of those deals over the line before they’re ready to let the Northern Ireland international go.

We may well see a domino effect if a new signing arrives at the League One club this week and it seems the Royals will be hoping to capitalise.