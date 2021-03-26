2 Reading FC players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Madejski Stadium

Reading will be desperate to cling onto their play-off place for as long as possible amid pressure from the improving AFC Bournemouth.

The Royals are winless in their last three games and will be desperate to return to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Veljko Paunovic will be putting his side through their paces during this international break, ahead of next week’s trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley.

This international break could also be a good chance for Paunovic to cast one eye on the summer. If Reading don’t go up, then the Serbian will be looking to strengthen his squad and go one better next term.

But even though new players will arrive, there will be some currently at the club who will be casting an eye on the exit door ahead of the summer.

Here, we take a look at two Reading players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the Madejski Stadium…

Marc McNulty

McNulty has spent this season on loan in Scotland with Dundee United, scoring only two goals in 21 league outings for the club.

The 28-year-old joined Reading from Coventry City in 2018, after helping the Sky Blues win promotion from League Two the previous year.

But the Scotsman has made only 17 appearances for the Royals thus far, scoring one goal.

Given the options Reading currently have at the club, McNulty has done nothing to suggest that he is ready to feature in the Championship and he’ll surely be exploring his options this summer.

Sam Baldock

Baldock is another player who will surely look to consider his options this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has scored 11 goals in 71 games for Reading since joining from Brighton in 2018.

The striker has made 17 appearances in the Championship this season but only four of those have been starts, and he has found the net only once.

The Royals, quite simply, have better options in Lucas Joao, George Puscas and Yakou Meite, so it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see Baldock leave this summer.