2 Reading FC players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Reading just about managed to keep their place in the Championship this season but it came after a sacking and a points deduction and ended up being a close call for the Royals.

Now led by Paul Ince, who managed to drag them to safety in the first place, there is likely to be plenty of reshuffling over the course of the summer. The former player will want to mould the team to his image and that will likely see plenty of transfer dealings.

Reading are currently not blessed with a lot of riches but that isn’t to say that deals can’t be done regardless. It might mean that some players are shown the exit door to free up wage space and squad space.

It means that some players might face uncertain futures and here are two names who could be out the door soon…

Lucas Joao

It isn’t a name that any Reading fan will want to see on this list but the hard truth for Royals supporters is that he could very well be allowed to leave during the offseason.

The striker managed an impressive total of 10 goals and three assists in just 24 league games despite the club struggling near the bottom end of the table. The 28-year-old has had the best spell of his career so far at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and the side will certainly therefore not want to see him leave.

The issue is that Reading might need to sell players where they can and Joao is likely to draw plenty of interest if he is available. Reports have suggested that he actually could be allowed to move on this summer and there will likely be plenty of suitors considering his goal record.

There are no concrete offers or bids yet but as the opening of the window draws closer and with the season now at an end, he could be off soon and faces an uncertain few weeks.

Josh Laurent

Another name that Reading will not be keen on losing this summer is Josh Laurent, who has impressed with the club since his move to the side back in 2020.

Despite having very little in the way of Championship experience previously, he has become one of the club’s most important midfielders and during their struggle against the drop over the course of the 2021/22 season, he managed six-goal contributions and was one of their most relied upon players.

He’s versatile, is in the prime of his career and will want to assess his options. Reports have suggested that Cardiff are keen to sign him and will try to do so this summer if he turns down a fresh deal with Reading.

If he does decide not to pen new terms with his current club, then the Bluebirds could move quickly to try and land the 27-year-old.

He’ll likely have to make a decision on his Royals future very soon but until things are settled, there will be some uncertainty.