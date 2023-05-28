Reading FC will need to rebuild their squad this summer following the departure of some of their key players.

Joe Lumley, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Mamadou Loum, Baba Rahman and Cesare Casadei have all returned to their respective loan clubs, with all six playing a key part for the Royals during the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as this, Luke Southwood, Liam Moore, Scott Dann, Lucas Joao and Shane Long have all departed on the expiration of their contracts, with Yakou Meite, Junior Hoilett and Amadou Mbengue not guaranteed to stay in Berkshire either despite being offered new deals.

With this in mind, the new manager will have plenty to be getting on with during the summer, with the Royals needing to focus on bringing players in.

However, it wouldn't be a massive shock if there were further departures, aside from Meite, Hoilett and Mbengue who may want to bring their spells at the Select Car Leasing Stadium to an end.

We take a look at two other Royals who could leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Ovie Ejaria to leave Reading?

The winger looked exceptional when he first joined the Berkshire outfit on loan and even did enough to earn himself a permanent move to the club back in 2020.

However, inconsistency and injuries have ruined his time at the SCL Stadium and unfortunately for him, he still has one year remaining on his contract.

Although his deal may contain a relegation clause that would lower his salary, he may still be one of the club's highest earners and with his inconsistency in mind as well, the Royals may be keen to offload him.

Finding a club for him will be the most difficult part considering he didn't really put himself in the shop window during the 2022/23 campaign, but he doesn't have a bad CV and that could earn him a move in the end.

He probably won't want to be in League One - and it would be difficult to see the Royals standing in his way if he did want to depart.

Does Tom Ince have a future at Reading?

With dad Paul leaving the club back in April, it wouldn't be a surprise if the ex-Stoke City man's stance on his future in Berkshire has changed.

He's only 12 months into a three-year contract - but he was reportedly attracting interest from Premier League teams during the January transfer window.

With nine goals and five assists to his name in 39 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 season, it wouldn't be a surprise if he attracted bids during the upcoming window, and it will be interesting to see whether his side would be willing to cash in on him.

They could sell him for a sizeable fee - and that could allow them to boost their summer budget considerably.