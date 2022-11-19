2 Reading FC players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023

Reading will be reasonably pleased with their start to the season despite the fact they haven’t been in the best form recently.

Not only have they had to contend with strict transfer restrictions – but their squad depth has also been harmed by injuries and they will be glad that they have the chance to bring some of their defenders back into action after the World Cup interval.

The absence of Tom McIntyre, Sam Hutchinson, Naby Sarr, Scott Dann and Liam Moore has meant the inexperienced Amadou Mbengue has had to step in and to his credit, he has done an exceptional job.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Reading FC quiz

1 of 20 History: When was the club formed? 1866 1871 1876 1881

Injury problems have been an issue at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for the past few years now – and that’s one reason why Reading supporters will be nervous about players becoming available during the latter stages of the season as they try to secure survival.

If there’s another injury crisis between now and the end of the season, some youngsters may need to step up to the plate with the Royals likely to be very limited in what they can do during the January transfer window.

And with this in mind, we take a look at two young Royals who could make a breakthrough in Berkshire when 2023 comes around.

Nelson Abbey

Mbengue was mentioned earlier in this article because of his superb performances, but unfortunately for the Royals, his contract at the SCL Stadium expires in January and there are no guarantees that he will sign an extension.

Because of this and the fact manager Paul Ince is keen to stick with a back five, Abbey could potentially get the opportunity to shine if injuries become a real problem in this area again.

And there’s every chance they will have a limited number of options at centre-back throughout the entire season, with Hutchinson’s fitness record not being the greatest, Moore not guaranteed to stay fit following such a severe injury and Dann out for the foreseeable future.

John Clarke seemed to be the favourite to make his mark in Berkshire this term but Abbey has been in and around the first team as well, making his league debut against Bristol City last month.

He may only be 19 – but he has represented England at a youth international level before so he’s certainly a talented player who should be taken seriously.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan

It feels like the forward hasn’t made a full breakthrough yet – but his time to shine could come in mid-January when Andy Carroll’s contract expires.

Although manager Ince has expressed his desire to keep the former England international at the club until the end of the season, he has admitted that he’s unsure whether the forward would put pen to paper on an extension.

With the Royals using up five loan spots already, they would be forced to look at the free agent market due to their restrictions and there may not be any suitable candidates who could come in to replace the 33-year-old.

That’s why the club may look internally to ensure they can continue to play two up top, with another forward arguably needed to compete with Shane Long, Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao and Femi Azeez for a starting spot.

Azeez has suffered quite badly with injuries over the past year or so and the other three have also experienced injury problems in recent seasons.

The three main candidates to step in? Ehibhatiomhan, Jahmari Clarke and Nahum Melvin-Lambert.

Ehibhatiomhan is probably the favourite to make a big breakthrough at this point after scoring against Stevenage in the Carabao Cup earlier this season.