2 Reading FC players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Reading’s 2021/22 season was far from successful as they finished just one position above the relegation zone in 21st.

After losing 25 of their games this season, they finished the campaign just four points clear of the drop.

However, Paul Ince will be determined to look forward now with the hope of strengthening his side over the summer so they can push higher up the league next season.

That being said, his summer business will not just be about new acquisitions but also looking at players who may benefit from a move away.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two Reading players who could and may possibly benefit from a loan out this summer.

Jahmari Clarke

At only 18-years-old, the striker looks to have plenty of promise as a player.

This season, he was able to make 12 appearances for the Royals in the Championship and also scored two goals in that time.

However, despite a promising start to life in the first team, he may benefit from a move away from Reading to increase his game time.

This season all of his appearances were as a substitution and therefore, it’s unlikely we’d see him slot into the first team next season.

That being said, if he went on a loan spell to a lower side, then he could be allowed the chance to get regular first team football which would benefit him in the longer run and possibly get him prepared for first team football at Reading.

Can you remember how much Reading FC paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 George Puscas? [Source: The Sun] £6.5m £7m £7.5m £8m

Femi Azeez

At 21-years-old Azeez got the opportunity to step up into the first team last season and made 13 appearances scoring two goals in that time.

However, his season was impacted heavily by injuries and you have to consider whether he is now in a good position to be going and getting regular first team football.

The winger is without a doubt someone who will have a long term role at the club and can definitely step up to the first team.

That being said, following the injuries he suffered this season it could be beneficial for him to go out on loan at least for the initial part of the season to enable him to get the game time and fitness up and then come back to the Royals and put that into practice.