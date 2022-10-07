2 Reading FC dilemmas Paul Ince faces ahead of tonight’s clash against QPR

Reading could go top of the table with a victory against Queens Park Rangers this evening, a remarkable achievement for Paul Ince’s side considering the fact they were heavily tipped to go down this season.

However, tonight’s assignment won’t be easy with Michael Beale’s side having the home advantage and also making a very strong start to the campaign, with the ex-Aston Villa assistant making the step up from coaching to management seamlessly.

They have lost just one home game so far this season and will be full of confidence following their 1-0 away victory at Sheffield United, providing the Royals with an extremely tough test.

However, the visitors will be pleased with some of their recent performances, going unbeaten in their last three games and arguably deserving to win all three points against Norwich City in midweek.

Keeping the same starting lineup seems like a no-brainer for manager Ince because of that, although there are a couple of dilemmas that the former England international may have going into this important clash.

We have identified just two of these dilemmas as we discuss some of the key decisions that will need to be made between now and when the teamsheets are revealed at 7pm.

Does Yiadom come back in?

Following Tuesday night’s draw, Ince revealed to Berkshire Live that Andy Yiadom had a chance of making the squad for tonight’s game, a real boost for the Berkshire side considering they were previously unaware how long he would be out for.

The Ghanaian has been a key player for the Royals since his arrival at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – and has become even more important this season as their captain and as a player that can operate in central defence and at right wing-back.

His presence would allow Sam Hutchinson to move up to a midfield role again, a position the ex-Sheffield Wednesday player was so effective in against Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town.

But he also performed well in central defence alongside Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes – and it would be harsh if any player was dropped tonight.

Considering that and the fact Yiadom may not be fully fit, it would probably be better if he takes a place on the bench at this stage.

Space for Joao?

Lucas Joao can count himself unlucky to have been dropped to the bench on Tuesday considering he performed reasonably well against Huddersfield last weekend, with Ince Sr opting to start Ince Jr and Carroll up front together.

Having Joao and Carroll together has its benefits – but having a dedicated presser like Ince was valuable in midweek and that could mean he starts once again.

Carroll was a real asset against Dean Smith’s side as well though, so one of Tyrese Fornah, Mamadou Loum or Jeff Hendrick may have to come out to accommodate Ince in an advanced midfield role.

And with Loum and Fornah able to provide a shield in front of the Royals’ defence, that could come in handy for this evening. This is one of many reasons why Joao may have to wait patiently for another start.