2 Reading FC dilemmas Paul Ince faces ahead of Swansea City clash

Reading will be looking to get themselves back on track with a point or three this evening as they make the trip to Swansea City.

The Royals have won just one point from a possible nine in their last three league games, managing to claim a superb point against Norwich City but suffering losses against Queens Park Rangers and West Bromwich Albion since their clash against Dean Smith’s men.

Their defeat against the Baggies was particularly disappointing for them considering Richard Beale’s men started that afternoon in the bottom three following a torrid start to their campaign.

However, Paul Ince’s side have done reasonably well during the 2022/23 season thus far considering the transfer restrictions they were forced to work within during the summer as they rebuilt their squad for this term.

A win this evening could be crucial as they look to remain at the right end of the division – but a loss would be a further setback for the Berkshire outfit who will want to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

Ahead of tonight’s clash at the Swansea.com Stadium, we take a look at two dilemmas the Royals’ boss faces with their formation and personnel to think about.

Time for a formation switch?

A 3-4-1-2 system has worked reasonably well for the Berkshire outfit at times – but could an extra body in midfield help to tighten up their defence?

They will need to be on top form defensively if they want to claim a point or three from South Wales tonight and this is why having Tyrese Fornah, Mamadou Loum, Jeff Hendrick and Tom Ince in midfield could pay dividends for them with one of Lucas Joao or Andy Carroll up top.

Ovie Ejaria may also be available as an option and this could allow both Ince and the ex-Liverpool man to take up an advanced midfield role, potentially providing the creativity that the Royals are craving.

Ejaria was left out of the matchday squad completely on Saturday though, so it would be a surprise if he started tonight.

A back four could be another option for Ince – but having three centre-backs has paid dividends at times and Andy Yiadom is doing reasonably well in the middle despite usually operating on the right.

Who starts up top?

Although Carroll and Joao are a formidable duo on paper, they haven’t combined as well as Reading supporters would have been hoping and tonight, they should probably go with one or the other.

Their pressing at the Swansea.com Stadium paid dividends for them last season and they should look to have a presser like Shane Long and Yakou Meite in the starting lineup this evening.

Long probably isn’t fit enough to play the full game but Meite could potentially come back in and it will be interesting to see how the Ivorian would operate alongside Joao or Carroll.

Ideally, Long would be fully fit because he was effective for the Royals earlier in the season and was a key player despite only managing to get on the scoresheet once so far this term.