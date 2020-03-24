2 questions Swansea City fans will be thinking to themselves right now…

Swansea City will be hoping to resume their push for a Championship play-off spot when the EFL’s fixture suspension comes to an end, with the Swans currently sitting three points adrift of the top six.

Steve Cooper’s side had only managed to win one of their nine matches leading up to the suspension earlier this month, but five draws during this time served to ensure the Swans are still in contention for the play-offs as they now reside at 11th spot in the table.

Swansea had even secured a commendable 0-0 draw with former league leaders West Brom in their final match before the fixture postponement, and Cooper would have been hoping his side side could use this result as a springboard ahead of the last nine games.

The future of the Swans’ campaign now looks increasingly uncertain just like it does for their Championship rivals who have been affected by the suspension, but the lack of football will now present Swansea fans with plenty of time to ponder over certain questions.

Here, we take a look at TWO questions Swansea fans may be considering over the break…

How will the EFL’s suspension affect Swansea’s play-off chances?

The Swans would have been hoping the goalless draw against West Brom could signal the start of an impressive conclusion to the Championship season for the Welsh side, but the suspension has now eliminated any sort of momentum they may have been building.

Cooper’s men still have plenty of work to do during the final nine matches if they are to book their spot in the play-offs, and it seems likely they will need to seal positive results against some of their top-six rivals if they are to further climb the table.

However, Swansea may take some confidence from the fact they won five of their opening six matches following the summer break, and supporters will be hoping their side can perhaps restart in a similar vein of form after a more unexpected break this time around.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Last season, Swansea finished higher or lower than 11th? Higher Lower

Will Freddie Woodman join the club on a permanent basis?

Woodman has played every minute of league action for the Swans since sealing his loan move from Newcastle over the summer, and the goalkeeper has gradually emerged as a real fans’ favourite following a number of memorable moments for the south Wales side.

For example, the 23-year-old has managed to save three out of the five penalties he has faced while playing for the Swans, and is achievements such as this which means Swansea will surely push to land the stopper on a permanent deal during the off-season.

Woodman seems to be the most likely of Swansea’s six loanees to join the club on a full-time basis when the season ends, and Swansea must try and get an answer from Newcastle as soon as possible in order to pursue other goalkeeping options if needed.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Swansea discussion going on in the Vital Swansea Forum! Click here to get involved!