2 questions most West Brom fans will be asking themselves right now

West Bromwich Albion have had a very successful season so far, and are sat in second place in the Championship and look as though they’ll be playing Premier League football in the next campaign.

Slaven Bilic has made them one of the best sides in the division, and are now six points ahead of third placed Fulham with just nine games left to play in the current Championship season.

Here are TWO questions that West Brom supporters will be asking themselves right now…

Will Filip Krovinovic sign for the Baggies permanently?

The midfielder has been excellent throughout the campaign, but due to the 24-year-old only being on loan, the potential permanent transfer of the Benfica loanee is up for debate.

He is set to return to Portugal at the end of the campaign, and there has been a lot of speculation regarding his long-term future, with one Portuguese News outlet, A Bola, stating that he will only join the Baggies on a permanent deal if they get promoted.

Another outlet, Record, stated that he could well stay at Benfica for the future having taken to English football with exceptional quality. There’s no doubt he could be an asset for the Portuguese side, but West Brom will want to make sure that he comes to the club and signs on a permanent basis for Bilic and his team.

Will Hal Robson-Kanu sign a new contract?

This is a big debate that is currently occurring at The Hawthorns, and it’s one that has a few pros and cons. Robson-Kanu is now the West Brom first-team striker, and has been a great asset to the side this season even keeping out big name signings Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore from the starting XI.

His contract is up at the end of the campaign, and it’s uncertain whether he’ll stay at the club regardless of whether which league the Baggies are playing in come the end of the season. Robson-Kanu is a Welsh international and with the European Championships postponed, he’ll want to be playing first-team football so he can have the opportunity of returning to the full Wales squad, it’s set to be an interesting decision for the West Brom board, and it’s not clear what way they’ll go regarding his contract.