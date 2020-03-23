2 questions most Stoke City fans will be asking themselves right now

Stoke City have endured a very tough season but there’s no doubt that the appointment of Michael O’Neill has made a big difference to the Potters.

The Northern Irishman took over in November and he inherited a club in a mess. The team were rooted in the relegation zone and the fans had understandably lost faith in the board after a series of mistakes over the years.

However, O’Neill has made a big difference and if the season began from when he was appointed, Stoke would be play-off contenders.

Of course, that’s not the case and the reality is that the Staffordshire outfit are just three points above the drop zone with nine games to play.

With football on an enforced break, we don’t know when those fixtures will be played but we look at TWO questions the Stoke fans will be wondering right now…

How big a blow would relegation be to the club?

We’ll start with the obvious one – the big fear of relegation. Whilst Stoke are playing well, they are still battling to stay up and dropping to League One is a possibility and fans will want to know just how the club could cope.

We’ve seen Wolves drop down to the third tier in the past and they were able to bounce back immediately and they’ve kicked on. But, there are many examples of clubs who haven’t been so lucky and Stoke fans will want to know what sort of situation they will be in if the worst was to happen.

How much will FFP dictate our summer plans?

Another question fans will want answering concerns their financial situation. O’Neill has done superbly well since taking over and the support will be desperate for the boss to be backed.

Whether that’s realistic remains to be seen though. It seems obvious big names will leave in the summer and a fresh start is needed but if O’Neill can’t spend any of the money he brings in, making progress will be tough.