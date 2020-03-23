2 questions most Nottingham Forest fans will be asking themselves right now

Following a relatively underwhelming end to the 2018/19 campaign under the guidance of then-manager Martin O’Neill, Nottingham Forest opted to part ways with the 68-year-old in order to draft in Sabri Lamouchi.

Since the Frenchman’s arrival at the City Ground, the Reds have emerged as legitimate contenders for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Currently fifth in the second-tier standings, Forest will be determined to push on during the remaining nine fixtures of the year.

Although an automatic promotion place may already be out of reach, there is no reason why the Reds cannot target a return to the top-flight via the play-offs.

Here, we take a look at TWO questions most Forest fans will be asking themselves right now…

Is our squad strong enough to secure promotion when the season resumes?

Whilst there is no doubting the quality that Forest’s starting eleven possesses, they may need to turn to their squad players for inspiration in the coming months if key individuals suffer injuries.

Although Lamouchi opted to bolster his options in the January transfer window by signing Adama Diakhaby, Gaetan Bong and Nuno da Costa, this particular trio have all failed to make a positive impression to date.

When you consider that fellow play-off contenders Fulham and Brentford are both able to call upon players who are proven at Championship level, Forest may struggle to achieve their goal of promotion if individuals cannot step up to the mark when needed.

Will the campaign be delayed yet again due to the ongoing health crisis?

Another question that Forest fans will be asking themselves is whether the season will be delayed yet again due to the ongoing health crisis in the United Kingdom.

Although the English Football League initially targeted a return to action at the start of next month, they have since postponed all fixtures until April 30th.

Given that Forest are in a great position to seal a top-six finish, they will be hoping to resume their season as soon as it it safe to do so behind closed doors.