2 questions most Derby County fans will be asking themselves right now

It’s currently a really uncertain time for football clubs up and down the country, as they desperately try to put an end the 2019/20 campaign.

The EFL have suspended fixtures until April the 30th at the earliest due to the coronavirus spread, and with nine league games left to play this term, it remains to be seen when, or if, those matches will be played.

It was shaping up to be a rather interesting end to the season for Derby County regardless of the fixture delay or not, with a potential top-six finish on the cards for Phillip Cocu’s side.

The Rams’ season looked to be fizzling out a month or so ago, but due to the tight nature of the Championship, wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers have seen them climb to within five points of the play-off places.

Here – aside from “when will we play the rest of our games?” – we take a look at two other questions most Derby fans will be asking themselves right now?

‘Will we finish in the play-offs?’

As alluded to just a moment ago, Derby have come out of nowhere to emerge as unlikely top-six contenders, with five other teams above them trying to break their way into the play-off spots.

They may sit in 12th place, but league positions mean nothing in this day and age, and a couple of wins could see them jump into the top-six should other results go their way.

With the likes of Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, Brentford and West Brom all set to face the Rams before the end of the season, it promises to be a really tough end to the campaign.

But, this is the Championship and anybody can beat anybody, so Derby fans shouldn’t lose hope just yet.

‘Will Chris Martin be offered a new deal?’

Martin has stepped up to become a hugely important player for Derby in their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old netted a brace against Blackburn last time out to take his tally up to 10 goals for the season, whilst he’s also their most creative player with six assists.

The striker had a hand in all of Derby’s three goals in the away win over Sheffield Wednesday in late February, and his importance to the team is growing by the week.

With his contract at Pride Park set to expire at the end of the season, this break should allow the club to decide on whether they offer Martin a new contract or not.