2 questions Brentford fans will be thinking to themselves right now…

The 2019/20 season has been a good one for Brentford, with the West London club proving themselves as one of the Championship’s real entertainers.

With 64 goals from 37 games they are tied with West Bromwich Albion for the most goals in the league, while only Leeds United have conceded fewer goals than the Bees.

However, a poor run of form since January has seen the top two extend a 10-point gap over them in fourth, while football has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

This has created a huge amount of uncertainty for supporters, management and players, with it still unknown as to whether the season will even be completed.

Here, we look at two questions that will be asked ahead of the run-in.

Will the season ever get completed?

This is a question no one can answer as it is reliant on factors completely out of the EFL or the FA’s control.

However, they will have some control as to how the respond to external factors and as Sam Wallace stated last week, it remains their intention to get the season finished.

With Brentford set to move stadium in time for the 2020/21 season, they will want to pay tribute to Griffin Park, but they will also want to secure promotion to the Premier League

Can Brentford re-find their form ahead of run-in?

Brentford have been entertaining all season but a run of three wins from their 10 league matches has seen Leeds and West Brom extend their lead.

With nine matches still to play the gap is not too big to overcome, they are on the back foot and could have to turn their attention to the playoffs.

In the Bees end up in the playoffs and fail to secure promotion, there could be some accusations that they failed to maximise their opportunity.