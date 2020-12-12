2 Queens Park Rangers players who will be feeling the pressure heading into the January transfer window

It wasn’t really known what was to be expected from Queens Park Rangers this season after losing Ebere Eze in the summer, and they’re proving to be pretty inconsistent in his absence.

The exciting attacker deserved his move to Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, and some of the £20 million fee received was re-invested into the first team, with the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Rob Dickie arriving in the summer.

But it’s not working out how Mark Warburton would have planned it so far, with the R’s on a run of four games without a victory.

Warburton doesn’t have a huge squad to select from and it’s becoming very stretched at present, with the games coming thick and fast between now and the new year.

You’d think that QPR couldn’t afford to lose any players, but they face the possibility of losing a couple in January, and a few will need to perform better if they want to keep their spot in the team going forward.

Let’s look at two R’s stars who look to face a big month ahead as the window gets ready to open once again.

Yoann Barbet

If you look at the reactions to some of Barbet’s performances from R’s fans on Twitter, you’d see that he’s seemingly failing to pull up many trees recently.

Warburton would have hoped that Barbet could forge a strong partnership with summer signing Dickie, but something just isn’t clicking at the back right now.

A new centre back in January seems paramount to the team moving up the league, and Barbet could be a casualty as a result.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

The pressure isn’t on Osayi-Samuel for his performances, but for him to sort out his R’s future.

There’s much interest in the winger and he turned down a move a few months ago to Belgian side Club Brugge, and with the knowledge that he can sign a pre-contract deal with a foreign club in January, there’s bound to be suitors circling Loftus Road.

Warburton admitted that there’s still a chance that Osayi-Samuel pens a new deal, but that was in October and nothing has been made official, and the Nigerian will be hoping to sort his future out in the next month.