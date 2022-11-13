2 QPR youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

QPR are enjoying a good season in the Championship so far, challenging for the play-off places.

New head coach Michael Beale has done an impressive job at Loftus Road after replacing Mark Warburton in June and has already attracted interest from other clubs, turning down the opportunity to replace Bruno Lage at Premier League side Wolves last month.

Former Rangers and Aston Villa assistant Beale made a number of signings in the summer, including defenders Kenneth Paal, Jake Clarke-Salter and Leon Balogun on permanent deals. Tyler Roberts, Taylor Richards, Ethan Laird and Tim Iroegbunam also arrived in West London on loan.

The R’s have a squad that is a mixture of both youth and experience, with seasoned Championship players complemented by the club’s own academy products and Premier League youngsters.

There is a clear pathway for young players to make the first team, but these are two players who we think could do with a loan move in the January transfer window.

Murphy Mahoney

The 20-year-old has been with the Hoops since 2012 and last season spent time out on loan at Welling United, Bath City and Stratford Town.

He made his debut for the club towards the back end of last campaign in a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale. In June this year, he signed a new contract at the club, showing the potential they believe he has for the future.

But with Seny Dieng the undisputed number one at the club and Jordan Archer providing a solid back up option, as well as Joe Walsh also competing for the position, Mahoney’s game time is likely to continue to be limited.

The fact that then manager Mark Warburton saw fit to give Mahoney a debut in the second tier last season highlights the talent he has and after some temporary stints in non-league, making the step up to playing regular football in League One or Two could be hugely beneficial for him.

Conor Masterson

Masterson has made a number of appearances for the R’s since making his debut in January 2020, but has struggled for minutes in recent seasons.

The 24-year-old, who worked with Beale during his time in the academy at Liverpool, has spent time out on loan at Swindon Town, Cambridge United and Gillingham.

He has proven himself to be a consistent and reliable performer at the back, but with Rangers having plenty of options at centre half, including Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Clarke-Salter and Balogun, Masterson finds himself down the pecking order.

It would be good for the Irishman to have another spell away from Loftus Road and give Beale a reminder of his abilities.