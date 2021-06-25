2 QPR youngsters we could see breakthrough in the 2021/22 season

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping next season is going to be a really successful one as they aim to build on what went on last year in the Sky Bet Championship.

A strong finish to the campaign was achieved and if they can take that form and stretch it over the course of the season then they will be hopeful a play-off spot can be attained.

Indeed, they’ve certainly looked to build on things squad-wise with some of the signings that have been made and there seems a high possibility that more will arrive before the end of the transfer window, so QPR’s squad should look strong by the start of the year.

Could some young players also break through and be involved? We take a look at two players that could well fit that description this season coming…

Stephen Duke-McKenna

Youngster Stephen Duke-McKenna made his debut for a handful of minutes against Middlesbrough towards the end of last season and that will have given him just a brief taste of what it’s like to be a footballer at this level.

He’s a player who QPR are hoping is going to achieve big things and though he won’t be a regular starter next season, we could see him involved in more matchday squads earning good experience.

Certainly, he looks another good young player coming through in west London.

Charlie Kelman

Mark Warburton resisted calls to bring Charlie Kelman into the fold last season, especially when form was poor in the first half of the campaign.

The R’s manager wanted Kelman to keep developing and learning at U23 level and he largely did that last season, impressing as he went along.

Of course, the likes of Charlie Austin have arrived on a permanent and Lyndon Dykes will be looking to build on a good end of season last year but, with a year of learning at Rangers under his belt now, perhaps we’ll see more of Kelman too.

