2 QPR wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

Queens Park Rangers have got a fine history of bringing through young players and seeing them go on to have fine careers.

The Hoops are famed for identifying good young footballers and helping them grow and improve before they either make it into the Rangers first team or go elsewhere and still have a good career at a good level.

Of course, they’ve also got a handful of players that move on to levels like the Premier League – Ebere Eze being an example of how they can help the stars of the future – and they’ll be looking to keep doing that in the years to come.

With that in mind, then, we’ve identified two youngsters on the fringes of the first-team that could help save the Hoops serious money in the future.

Charlie Kelman

Kelman is a player a lot of QPR fans will be familiar with and he’s certainly one for the future at Rangers.

QPR signed him from Southend United and the talent he has got has already seen him play regularly for them, as well as often being in the senior squad for the Hoops since on a matchday.

He’s largely played for the u23 side this season, though, and so the next push for him is to try and be involved further in the first-team in the campaigns to come.

Stephen Duke-McKenna

Duke-McKenna perhaps hasn’t been as involved as Kelman has on a matchday but it is clear he is another good young player with the ability to potentially become a senior option for Rangers.

He’s been involved in a couple of matchday squads this season with the senior side and Mark Warburton evidently feels that he is a player with quality and with something to offer going forwards.

That taste even sitting on the bench will surely drive Duke-McKenna on to try and start featuring more in the first-team.