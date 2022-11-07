2 QPR tweaks Mick Beale could make ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to end their three game winless run as they face Huddersfield Town this Tuesday.

The Rs haven’t won since the 22nd of October and have suffered two defeats out of their last three games, with the 0-0 draw with Norwich City sandwiched in between.

Despite the winless run, Mick Beale’s side still remain in the play-off places, two points above seventh place Watford. A win for QPR on Tuesday could see the London side cut the gap to second place from five to two, depending on other results.

QPR have two games remaining before the mid-season break for the World Cup Tuesday’s tie against the Terriers and Saturday’s trip to Coventry City.

Tuesday’s opponents, Huddersfield, come into this game sitting at the foot of the Championship table, on 15 points, six points from 21st place Hull City. Huddersfield have won one of their last five games, with the last two being defeats to Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, respectively.

Beale will be looking for his side to get back to winning ways, knowing that if they can pick up points in these next two games, they will head into the month break sat in and amongst the play-off picture.

The Rs manager may now look to rotate his side after hitting this stumbling block in the league, and with the quick turnaround in fixtures, Beale may be forced into a couple of changes.

Here then are two tweaks Beale could make ahead of the game in order to ensure his team pick up all three points while rotating a few players.

Andre Dozzell to return

Mick Beale has revealed that Luke Amos may miss the game on Tuesday as he came off in the weekend defeat with a tight hamstring.

Therefore, with Stefan Johansen still missing through injury, it is expected that Dozzell will return to the QPR starting XI on Tuesday. The midfielder has had a big part to play for the Rs this season, featuring 18 times in the league, but is yet to register a goal or an assist.

The former Ipswich man is on course to record his best return in the Championship as long as he stays injury-free. The 23-year-old is able to offer Beale a variety of options for where he can play, with the Englishman able to play anywhere in the midfield as well as on both the left and right sides.

If Amos is missing, Dozzell would be the ideal and expected replacement for the game against Huddersfield.

Albert Adomah for Tim Iroegbunam

Tuesday night may represent a game where Beale turns to someone like Adomah. As the Rs are currently suffering in front of goal and in form, turning to someone like Adomah with all his experience may be ideal.

Adomah has played 13 times this season for Beale’s side, and even though he isn’t expected to play week in and week out, the 34-year-old can still offer a lot going forward.

The winger’s directness and trickery can offer QPR something different, and you would probably expect Huddersfield to come to QPR and sit back. Having players like Adomah on the pitch can offer QPR something unique that others may not offer.

Tim Iroegbunam has been a breath of fresh air since joining QPR, but at a young age it wouldn’t be expected for the midfielder to play every week, and with the poor run of form Beale is facing, he may look to turn to his more experienced pro’s.