Highlights Key takeaways:

Queens Park Rangers suffered a heavy defeat against Watford, showing their ongoing struggles from last season.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth believes the team can avoid relegation again this season, but acknowledges they are favorites for the bottom of the league.

Ainsworth may make changes to the starting lineup for the upcoming match against Cardiff City, including bringing in Steve Cook and Chris Willock.

It was a dismal start to the season for Queens Park Rangers as they were beaten 4-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets took the lead after just 33 seconds through Tom Dele-Bashiru before Imran Louza's 25-yard strike doubled their advantage in the 20th minute.

R's goalkeeper Asmir Begovic was called into action to deny Jeremy Ngakia and Wesley Hoedt, but Watford eventually made it three in the 38th minute when Matheus Martins headed in Ken Sema's cross before Vakoun Bayo added a fourth.

Bayo almost scored his second just before half time and Louza hit the crossbar in the second half, but Ainsworth's side avoided any further damage.

The Hoops endured a disastrous second half of last season, narrowly avoiding relegation after sitting top of the table in late October and their struggles are showing no sign of coming to an end, but Ainsworth insists his side will stay in the Championship this season.

"We played a good side today. I don’t know where Watford are going to finish but I expect them to be up and around it," Ainsworth told West London Sport.

"On the flip side, we know where we are. We’re favourites for relegation, favourites for bottom of the league.

"If we’d have been favourites for the play-offs or favourites for promotion I would have been really struggling and thinking ‘What the hell’s gone on today?’

"But we’re building where we build [from], and we have been for one or two seasons now – I think we were one of the favourites for relegation last season as well. We scraped it, and I tell you what: we’ll get out of it again, no problem.

"I think we can be better than we were last season, but it’s going to take a bit of time and a bit of patience and probably one or two more players coming through the door, which will happen."

What tweaks could Gareth Ainsworth make to the QPR XI against Cardiff City?

Ainsworth will be desperate to see a response from his side this weekend, but it could be another tough game for the R's as they make the trip to face Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The Bluebirds picked up an impressive point in a 2-2 draw against newly-relegated Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo gave the visitors a two-goal lead at half time before Liam Cooper pulled a goal back for the Whites just after the break.

Cardiff defended valiantly throughout the second half, but the hosts scored a deserved equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time through Crysencio Summerville.

While the Bluebirds will be disappointed to concede such a late goal, it was a strong start for Erol Bulut in his first game in charge, with a number of the club's summer signings making an impact.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at two tweaks Ainsworth could make to the Hoops' starting line-up for the game in South Wales.

Steve Cook

The R's defensive options are currently depleted with both Jake Clarke-Salter and Jimmy Dunne sidelined, meaning Ainsworth was forced to field Morgan Fox and Joe Gubbins at centre-back against Watford.

Ainsworth has strengthened his back line with the addition of Steve Cook from Nottingham Forest, with the 32-year-old putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal at Loftus Road.

Cook has vast Championship experience and he helped Forest to promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

He fell out of favour at the City Ground in the top flight, making just 14 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cooper's side last season, but he has proven himself to be an incredibly solid and reliable defender at Championship level.

Ainsworth says that Cook will be in contention to feature against Cardiff and given the Hoops' defensive problems, he could come straight into the team in place of Gubbins.

Chris Willock

Midfielder Willock was surprisingly left on the bench against the Hornets.

Willock scored six goals and registered two assists in 29 appearances in all competitions last season and although all of those goals came prior to Michael Beale's departure to Rangers in November, he is still one of the R's main attacking threats.

The 25-year-old was only introduced as a late substitute at Vicarage Road, but he could start against the Bluebirds, potentially replacing Charlie Kelman.

Kelman enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Leyton Orient last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions to help the O's to the League Two title and he looks set to be part of Ainsworth's plans this season.

But the 21-year-old was substituted at half time on Saturday and after struggling to make an impression, he could drop out against Cardiff, with Willock coming in to feature in an attacking midfield role.