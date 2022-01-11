2 QPR transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Queens Park Rangers have built a very solid platform this season in the Championship and will fancy their chances of kicking on to finish in the top six.

Mark Warburton’s attacking brand of football has reaped some great rewards this term with Rangers particularly strong at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. It looks as if the West Londoners will be able to keep hold of the likes of Rob Dickie, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock until at least the end of the season with the motivation of potentially winning promotion to the Premier League.

It has been a long while since QPR have been in the limelight for the right reasons but with a strong core to their squad at the moment they are in a great position to continue to upset the odds this year.

Here, we have taken a look at two QPR transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week…

Ryan Giles

Flying left sider Ryan Giles is set for his fourth Championship loan spell away from Wolverhampton Wanderers according to Alex Crook. The versatile 21-year-old impressed in the first half of the season where he registered nine assists for struggling Cardiff City.

Having clearly improved since his spells at Coventry City and Rotherham United last season, Giles could be ready for a club competing at the top end of the second tier and QPR may be a more attractive destination than Swansea City or Huddersfield Town.

Charlie Kelman

20-year-old striker Charlie Kelman will be looking to gain further experience away from QPR in the second half of the season.

Kelman struggled to establish himself in Gillingham’s first team plans leading to a recall this term, but the plan will be for the USA U20 international will be to earn regular minutes elsewhere and prove his worth to QPR, with his contract expiring at the end of next season.

It was a difficult environment to perform at full tilt at Priestfield Stadium so a fresh cause to put his mind to could get the best out of Kelman.