2 QPR transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Queens Park Rangers will be pleased with how everything is going at the moment with a good window so far now backed up by a sold start to proceedings in the Sky Bet Championship.

Their unbeaten start to the campaign was just about protected at the weekend as a late Charlie Austin goal earned them a point against Barnsley and the resilience and character showed in that game was very promising, and also something we’ve come to expect from the R’s.

That said, could there still be work to do in the window for the Hoops? We take a look at two potential dilemmas…

Todd Kane exit needs sorting

It’s in the interests of everyone involved that Todd Kane seals an exit this summer transfer window and surely all parties will be looking to ensure that that happens.

Kane has something to offer a Championship side this season but it won’t be QPR, with him falling out of favour towards the back end of last campaign for multiple reasons.

There’s a week left to sort an exit, and that will be the plan from both the club and the player.

Further attacking additions needed?

QPR have had a really fine window and if it shut without further arrivals they’d probably be happy, but there does seem a chance they’re looking to add to their attacking ranks – at least according to some reports.

The Express claims the Hoops are among the clubs interested in a potential loan deal for Andre Gray, which would be an interesting prospect if he could find form.

QPR have some good options in attack but perhaps are a little thin in terms of options as a centre-forward, with Lyndon Dykes and Charlie Austin the senior pair for those roles.

QPR will need to decide quickly, though, if they want to make a real play for Gray.

12 of these 25 QPR facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 They played in dark blue and light blue halves between 1882 and 1892 Real Fake