2 QPR selection dilemmas Mick Beale is facing ahead of his side’s clash with Cardiff City

Queens Park Rangers will be determined to bounce back from their recent defeat to Luton Town when they host Cardiff City in the Championship tomorrow.

The R’s produced an underwhelming performance last weekend as the Hatters sealed a 3-1 victory in front of their own supporters at Kenilworth Road.

Set to face a Cardiff side who recently secured an impressive win on their travels over Wigan Athletic, QPR will need to be wary of the threat that their opponents will pose in this fixture.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Luton, it will be interesting to see whether QPR head coach Mick Beale opts to make any considerable alterations to the club’s starting eleven on Wednesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two QPR selection dilemmas Beale is facing ahead of this particular fixture…

Who will be drafted in as Jimmy Dunne’s replacement?

Jimmy Dunne had to be substituted in the second-half of last weekend’s meeting with Luton Town after sustaining a leg injury.

Whereas it remains to be seen just how serious this issue is, the 24-year-old is not expected to be available for selection on Wednesday.

Beale will need to make a decision regarding who to utilise in the heart of defence in Dunne’s absence.

Brought on as a substitute in this aforementioned fixture, Rob Dickie could get the nod to start against Cardiff.

Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.63 in the Championship, Dickie will need to step up his performance levels in order to boost his chances of claiming a regular spot in QPR’s starting eleven.

Could Taylor Richards be handed another chance to impress?

Another player who will be keen to showcase his ability on Wednesday is Taylor Richards.

Signed on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, Richards recently missed a considerable chunk of action due to a thigh injury.

Having made his return to action in the club’s meeting with the Hatters, it will be interesting to see whether the midfielder is handed another chance to impress.

Whereas it may still be too soon for Richards to start games for QPR, there is no reason why he cannot potentially make a positive impact as a substitute against Cardiff.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-QPR players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 1. Bradley Orr Yes No