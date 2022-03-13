2 QPR selection dilemmas Mark Warburton is facing ahead of Luton showdown

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get back on track in the Championship today when they head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

The R’s recently slipped out of the play-off places after suffering back-to-back defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

Currently within striking distance of Luton in the Championship standings, QPR will move up to fourth if they seal all three points on their travels.

With both sides looking to secure a top-six finish in this division later this year, this particular encounter could turn out to be an enthralling affair.

Having witnessed his team’s display against Cardiff last weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if R’s boss Mark Warburton opts to make some significant alterations to his starting eleven this afternoon.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO QPR section dilemmas Mark Warburton is facing ahead of the club’s showdown with Luton…

Will Stefan Johansen return to the club’s starting eleven?

Stefan Johansen missed last weekend’s clash with Cardiff due to illness but is set to be available for today’s game after overcoming this issue.

In the absence of Johansen, Warburton decided to turn to Sam Field and Jeff Hendrick for inspiration in the heart of midfield.

Hendrick was relatively ineffective during this fixture as he only managed to register a WhoScored match rating of 6.02 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Providing that Johansen is fit enough to start, he could potentially replace Hendrick in QPR’s starting eleven.

Having already produced six direct goal contributions at this level during the current campaign, the 31-year-old will be determined to add to this particular tally this afternoon.

Could Lyndon Dykes play a part in this afternoon’s clash?

Lyndon Dykes has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks due to a leg injury and underwent a fitness test on Friday.

If the forward has been given the green-light to be included in QPR’s squad, it will be intriguing to see whether Warburton opts to utilise him as a substitute this afternoon.

Think you're a hardcore QPR fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough R's quiz

1 of 25 How many goals did Bobby Zamora score for QPR during his career? 20 14 15 12

Whereas Dykes may not be ready to start a game for the R’s, he could potentially make a major impact in the second-half of this fixture in a cameo role.

During the 67 games that he has played at this level during his time at QPR, the Scotland international has managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions.

By scoring another league goal for the R’s today, Dykes could potentially help his side claim a crucial victory.